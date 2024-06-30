Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win

    Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his emotional reaction to India's T20 World Cup victory, admitting he avoided watching the match due to superstition

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan was deeply moved after India clinched victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 finals against South Africa. The veteran actor confessed that he intentionally avoided watching the match due to a superstition that India tends to lose when he does. Taking to his blog and social media, Bachchan shared his emotional reaction to India's triumph, marking their first T20 World Cup win in 17 years.

    India secured the victory by a narrow margin of seven runs. Following the match, cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from International T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma emotionally reflected that there was no better time to bid farewell to the format. He expressed his love for every moment he had played in his career, especially starting his journey with the T20 format, and stated that winning the cup was his ultimate desire.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH]

    Virat Kohli also confirmed his retirement from T20 cricket, stating that this World Cup was his last for India in this format, emphasizing that it was time for the next generation to take over.

    Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan continues to make headlines for his stellar performance in Nag Ashwin’s futuristic epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'. In the film, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, Bachchan portrays the role of Ashwatthama. 'Kalki 2898 AD' has garnered rave reviews and has made waves at the box office, reportedly crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India within just three days of its release, according to Sacnilk.com.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
