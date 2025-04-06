user
IPL 2025, MI vs RCB Preview: Can MI overcome their batting struggles to halt RCB's momentum?

Mumbai Indians aim to fix their batting woes and bounce back against an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede in Mumbai on Monday.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

Mumbai Indians will be desperate to turn things around when they take on an upbeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. With just one win in four matches, MI find themselves in familiar territory—grappling with early-season struggles and inconsistent performances.

At the heart of their issues lies a misfiring batting unit. Only two Mumbai batters—Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton—have managed to score half-centuries this season, the lowest tally among all ten teams in the tournament so far.

Rohit, Tilak Under the Scanner

Former captain Rohit Sharma’s form remains a concern, having missed the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury sustained in the nets. His return for the RCB fixture is still uncertain. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma’s inability to convert starts into significant scores has left MI’s middle order vulnerable.

Suryakumar Yadav, however, remains a bright spot. With 177 runs under his belt, the T20I skipper has been MI’s most consistent performer. His recent half-century gave MI a fighting chance against LSG, but a lack of support at the other end resulted in another loss.

Hardik’s All-Round Efforts Not Enough

Despite skipper Hardik Pandya claiming a five-wicket haul against LSG and contributing with a brisk 28 off 16 balls, MI’s lower order failed to rise to the occasion. The lack of a reliable finisher was evident as the team fell short in a steep run chase.

The return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the RCB clash adds hope, though it remains unclear whether he is fully fit to bowl.

RCB Aim to Capitalize on MI’s Fragility

RCB, currently third in the points table, will be looking to bounce back after their loss to Gujarat Titans. They have a well-rounded batting line-up featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Devdutt Padikkal. Although Kohli began the season with an unbeaten 59, his form has tapered off in subsequent matches.

Captain Rajat Patidar and explosive hitter Tim David—who returns to his former home ground—will also be key figures in RCB’s batting approach. The Australian’s familiarity with Wankhede’s short boundaries could prove crucial.

Bowling Battle: Pace Over Spin

RCB’s pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has provided early control. However, their spinners are yet to make a mark this season. Mumbai will need to watch out for the new-ball threat, especially if their top-order woes persist.

What’s at Stake

For Mumbai Indians, a win could spark momentum and push them closer to mid-table stability. For RCB, a victory would consolidate their top-four position and add to MI’s woes. With both sides keen to make a statement, fans can expect a high-octane clash under the lights at Wankhede.

Match Details:

Fixture: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: Monday, April 7

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, and others.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, and others.

