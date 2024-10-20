'I was told to give up...', Neelam Kothari BREAKS silence on her FIRST marriage

Neelam Kothari recently opened up about her emotional journey after her first marriage to UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia, which ended in divorce. In a candid interview on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, she shared the challenges she faced, including identity struggles and a surprising revelation from her daughter, Ahana

Neelam Kothari recently opened up about her emotional journey following her first marriage, which ended in divorce. In an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, she reflected on her marriage to UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia, which took place in 2000. Although Neelam has kept the details of her divorce private, she shared some of the challenges she faced during their relationship.

The actress recounted being asked to make various lifestyle changes, including wearing traditional Indian clothing, giving up non-vegetarian food, and avoiding alcohol. While she was willing to adapt to many of these requests, Neelam drew the line at changing her identity. She expressed feeling conflicted, often questioning how she allowed herself to be in such a situation. There were moments when she would be approached in public, with people recognizing her as an actress, and she found herself denying her own identity.

Once a prominent figure in the 1990s Bollywood scene, Neelam starred alongside many famous actors, including Govinda. However, her sudden withdrawal from the industry left many fans disappointed. After her divorce from Rishi, she returned to India and later married Sameer Soni, all while making efforts to revive her career on the big screen.

Neelam also discussed a poignant moment with her daughter, Ahana, who unexpectedly inquired about her divorce. Upon returning home from work, she found Ahana unusually quiet with her friends. When her daughter expressed surprise that Neelam had never mentioned her divorce, the actress felt overwhelmed and speechless. She was taken aback to learn that Ahana had discovered this information through online searches, highlighting her desire to share such personal news in a more thoughtful manner.

