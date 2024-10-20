'Wishing a very hungry Karwa Chauth...', Kajol wishes netizens as DDLJ completes 29 years

On October 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released, marking its 29th anniversary today. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Its anniversary today coincides with Karwa Chauth this year

Today marks the 29th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the iconic film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, which was released on this date in 1995. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this beloved classic's anniversary coincides with the festival of Karwa Chauth. To honor this special day, Kajol shared a touching message on her social media.

On her Instagram, Kajol posted a memorable image from DDLJ and conveyed her wishes for a “very hungry and successful Karwa Chauth.” She humorously suggested that fans consider a visit to Maratha Mandir to catch the film. Her message emphasized how DDLJ has redefined the significance of Karwa Chauth in Indian culture. In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Raj, fasts for Kajol’s character, Simran, which became a pivotal moment in popular culture, encouraging many men to also observe the fast for their spouses.

The post quickly attracted thousands of likes, with fans expressing their love in the comments. One user mentioned that the "Palat Scene still gives them anxiety even after watching it multiple times." Another highlighted how the film reshaped the festival's meaning, while a third reminisced about childhood memories associated with the movie.

Upon its release, DDLJ became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995, surpassing Rs 100 crore at the box office. It has since achieved cult status and continues to be screened at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Alongside Khan and Kajol, the film features a talented cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Satish Shah, Mandira Bedi, Karan Johar, and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Notably, this film marked the third collaboration between Khan and Kajol, following their successful roles in Baazigar and Karan Arjun.

