    'I was one of the uninformed ones', Actress Priyamani acknowledges ignorance about Article 370

    Actress Priyamani has admitted to being unaware of the significance of Article 370 before joining the cast

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    South Actress  Priyamani opened up her involvement about  her work in the movie Article 370 and  In a candid interview, she confessed to her lack of knowledge about the subject matter before taking on the role.

    Priyamani shares insights on her Role in Article 370

    "I was one of the ignorant ones," Priyamani humbly admitted, acknowledging her past insensitivity. She confessed that while she was aware of the abrogation of Article 370, she didn't grasp its gravity until delving into the project. Her reflections highlight a genuine willingness to learn and grow, showcasing a commendable humility.

    Responding to criticisms labeling Article 370 as propaganda, Priyamani emphasized the film's intention to raise awareness about historical events often overlooked. She explained, Our mission was to tell people, Listen, there's something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it.  She further clarified that the film stayed true to real incidents without taking cinematic liberties, aiming to authentically portray the events surrounding Article 370.

    Addressing concerns about dramatization, Priyamani reassured audiences that the film's depiction remained faithful to reality. She acknowledged that while opinions may vary, the primary goal was to create awareness among viewers about a significant historical moment.

    Reflecting on her collaboration with Yami Gautam, Priyamani praised her co-star's versatility and dedication to her craft. She commended Gautam's performance in Article 370, particularly highlighting her action sequences, which showcased a different side of the actress.

    Looking ahead, Priyamani is set to star in Maidaan, alongside Ajay Devgn, a biographical drama centered on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Additionally, she will reprise her role in the third season of The Family Man, continuing to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility on screen.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
