'I Feel Satiated', says Nithya Menen after winning Best Actress National Award for Thiruchitrambalam

The 70th National Film Awards for films released in 2022 were announced on Friday, August 16. In the Feature Films category, Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh are tied for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Nithya won for Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, while Manasi won for Kutch Express in Gujarati. Nithya Menen's victory felt personal to others around her as well. Speaking to the Indian Express, Nithya said, “Honestly, I didn’t know they were announcing the National Awards. It might sound unusual, but I actually live under a rock. I like to be cut off from the bustle. I didn’t expect it at all.”



Reflecting on the affection she's received since the announcement, she stated, "Oh my goodness, it was overwhelming." Do so many people have my phone number? Do so many people care about me? Do this many people care whether I win the award? What was truly a blessing was the sincerity of their intentions. Many others thought the triumph was personal, and they are celebrating it as if it were their own. Isn't that a wonderful place to be?

The actress added, “I feel satiated with the fact that Thiruchitrambalam is the film that got me this award. The thing is I always want to do films that make me happy while I am doing it, and make others happy while watching it. I believe there is more merit in making another person smile or be happy than trying, in a very self-centred way, to do a role in the hope that it will be validated with an award.”

Thiruchitrambalam, which debuted in August 2022, became a sleeper blockbuster at the box office, earning high appreciation for stars Manasi Parekh and Dhanush. Made on a low Rs 30 crore budget, it succeeded well and joined the Rs 100 crore club globally.

Mithran Jawahar directed the family entertainer, which stars Dhanush and Nithya as best friends Thiru and Shobana. Thiru, a delivery boy, has a wonderful relationship with his grandpa (Bharathiraja) but struggles to interact with his father (Prakash Raj), a policeman. The cheerful story was a breath of fresh air and made a lasting effect on spectators.

