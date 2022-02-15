  • Facebook
    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland wants to see the Taj Mahal in Agra and says he is a big fan of India

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who has a huge fan following in India thanks to his movies Spider-Man in the Spider-Man trilogy and The Avengers, seems to love India and its culture. During his interview, Tom talked about his love for India and said that he is keen to travel all over the country and would love to see the Taj Mahal.

    Currently, Tom is busy promoting his upcoming film Uncharted, which will also be releasing in India in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 18. While promoting the film, Tom Holland said, "I am a big fan of India, but as I said, I never got a chance to go there. I am thankful to my fans in India for the sort of love and support I have received."

    Tom Holland also expressed that he wants to visit Taj Mahal. He said, "I am coming with my new movie, and I hope the Indian movie lovers will like it too. I would love to come and meet my Indian fans or someday shoot a movie there. I would love to see every part of it, including the Taj Mahal. Everything there is wonderful. I am very keen to travel all over the country."

    The movie Uncharted tells the tale of a street-smart Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland, recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to retrieve a fortune amassed Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

    Tom's last film Spider-Man: No Way Home, collected over Rs 260 crore at the Indian box office. The film was one of the biggest post-pandemic global blockbusters that the audiences were ready to return to theatres.

