Tom Holland or Pete Davidson or Dwayne Johnson? Here are 4 more celebs who can host Oscars 2022

Check out 7 celebrities who can make a perfect host for Oscars 2022

This year Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, will have a host after three years. Last time, in 2018, it was Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the award night. In 2019, the Academy decided to move with the Oscar ceremony without a host. This year, the organizer of the Academy awards stated that this time's programme would feature a presenter/host; however, they have not yet revealed who the person be. Many social media users have started polls and speculating who will take the reins. So today, we brought 7 names that are trending on social media and can make a perfect host.

Tiffany Haddish, an American comedian, earned prominence as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. In 2021, she won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for her comedy album Black Mitzvah is one of the top contenders to host Oscars this year.



Pete Davidson: All thanks to his rumoured affair with reality TV star Kim Kardashian he is now grabbing headlines then and now. According to reports, he is now counted as one of the most attractive men in the world. It was said that the Academy is currently in negotiations with the American comedian.



Tom Holland: This handsome, young Marvel superhero is on the top list of fans and social media users. In a recent interview, Tom talked about hosting Osars, "What kind of f***ing moron wouldn't host the Oscars?"



Dwayne Johnson: Hollywood actor is also one of the celebs who are top the list. Why not for the last many years, Dwayne was named by Time as one of the world's most influential people. The actor is in the news for allegedly owning a $32 million dollar T-Rex skull that he casually keeps in his office.



Sofia Vergara: The actress was one of the best-dressed Oscar guests in the past can definitely grace the stage with panache. Sofia Vergara has also hosted Saturday Night Live, so it's only natural to give her a chance.



Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Yes, these two can also be a good choice for the night. Have you checked their hilarious opening monologue as they host the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards? If not, watch it now.

