Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and actress Saba Azad recently celebrated four years of togetherness, delighting fans with a heartfelt post shared by Hrithik on Instagram. Known for their warm and affectionate public appearances, the couple marked this special milestone by sharing adorable pictures that perfectly captured their deep bond and chemistry.

Hrithik’s Heartfelt Tribute to Saba on Their Anniversary

In his Instagram post, Hrithik referred to Saba as his “partner” and penned a sweet note that read, “I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th, partner. #curioussouls #loveislearning #togetherisbetter.” The couple has often been seen hand-in-hand at various events and vacations, making their relationship an open celebration of love and companionship.







Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad publicly during Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash when they entered the party together, sparking widespread media attention. Hrithik, who was previously married to Sussanne Khan, shares two sons with her, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple divorced in 2014, and since then, Hrithik has been open about his journey of love and life with Saba.

Recently, Hrithik also expressed his admiration for Saba’s acting prowess in the film Songs of Paradise. Sharing his heartfelt appreciation, he wrote, “The genuine praise I’m hearing all around for the makers, technicians, and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening... Tears that filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba.” He celebrated the film’s success and applauded Saba’s captivating performance, highlighting the depth of his support and admiration.

As Hrithik and Saba celebrate their four years together, their journey continues to inspire fans and followers who eagerly watch this beautiful chapter of Bollywood’s beloved star.