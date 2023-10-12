Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH)

Actress-singer and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week on October 11. She took everyone by surprise with her singing and dancing performance. Many loved her impromptu and energetic performance, but some trolled her; take a look

Celebrities have been walking the runway for prominent designers since the opening of Lakme Fashion Week on October 10. Saba Azad, an actor, theatre director, and singer, walked the runway for Geisha Designs designer pair Shalini Jaikaria and Paras Bairoliya on October 11. She surprised everyone when she performed on the Lakme Fashion Week platform. She also demonstrated her dance abilities on the runway.

Saba was recently seen in 'Who's Your Gynac?'. She received positive responses for her performance. Not just that, a video of her dancing has surfaced online, where she also got trolled. The clip, which showed Saba dancing her heart out, led to a storm of comments from internet users. Ntizens started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Lag raha h nashe main h…” Another wrote, “She is just making a fool out of herself.”

She wore stylish three-piece shimmery clothes and showcased her hip-hop moves on the ramp.

A few days back, Saba talked about getting hate and negativity on social media because of her personal life. “I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before,” she told India Today.in.

Who is Saba Azad?

Saba Azad is a theatrical director, actor, and vocalist. 'Who's Your Gynac?' is her most recent Amazon mini-series. She also performed a key role in 'Rocket Boys Season 2', which received positive feedback from her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and other admirers.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, on the other hand, have been dating for over a year. They often post photographs and videos to their separate social media profiles.