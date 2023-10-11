Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Janhvi Kapoor calls Zeenat Aman 'iconic' as they team up for new ad

    Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman did a work collab where netizens adored them and wished to see them in a film.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Days after recreating Zeenat Aman's look from the song 'Laila Main Laila,' Janhvi Kapoor revealed a new collaboration with the veteran actress. The actresses debuted their new ad cooperation on Instagram, where they looked elegant. The ad video quickly went viral on social media, and netizens adored them and wished to see them in a film.

    In the video, they were twinning in black and looked stunning together. While the video was largely about grace and panache, Janhvi can be heard saying over the call that she is busy with an icon.

    Netizens took to the comment section and wrote, "Both are adorable on their own way (sic)." Another user said, "ICONIC give us a movie with you two (sic)". Another fan said that seeing Zeenat Aman blessed his day.

    Three days back, Janhvi posted a video on social media where she was seen dressed up in a white strap dress that had silver shiny strings and a scarf. She recreated Zeenat Aman's look and said, "Laila Main Laila".

    On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in a Telugu-language action-drama film 'Devara- I' alongside Jr NTR.  On the other hand, Zeenat Aman is making headlines with her unique posts on Instagram where she posts her pictures and narrates incidents from films she worked in.  

    Video Icon