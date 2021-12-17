  • Facebook
    How I Met Your Father trailer: Fans call Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall starrer show ‘CRINGEY, INSULTING’

    The standalone sequel to How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father will release on January 18, next year.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 12:00 PM IST
    The 2000 hit sitcom show, How I Met Your Mother, is having a standalone sequel called ‘How I Met Your Father’ which will be released next year on January 18. The trailer of the sequel was dropped by the makers on Hulu’s official Twitter handle and elsewhere.

    The series continues the story of how Sophie (Hilary Duff) met her future children’s father. Narrating the story to her kids, Sophie starts from the year 2022 when she was navigating her life with a group of friends in New York City. The older version of Sophie is played by Kim Cattrall.

    In the trailer, the narration of Sophie's story begins with her saying to the kids – How I met your father, and the trailer then shows the young life of Sophie, going out with a man on a date and telling him that she has been on 87 dates in this year.

    The fans of the prequel – How I Met Your Mother, have had various reactions to the trailer on Twitter. One of the fans wrote about the theme song, asking the makers to not use any “chappy song” since How I Met Your Mother had a rather iconic song.

    Another user complaint to the makers of the show for ‘spoiling’ the original sitcom for him. The fans of the original series also called the trailer ‘cringey’ saying he cannot watch the “absurdly cringey” content for the second time. One more fan slammed the sequel saying that it was “insulting” to the original one.

    Pam Fryman, the man who directed 196 out of 208 episodes of the original series will be directing the pilot episode for the sequel. How I Met Your Mother’s creators – Craig Thomas and Carter Bays will also be returning with the sequel.

    Craig and Carter also put up a statement on their return in the true How I Met Your Mother style. The duo said that they are happy to return to the show, further thanking all the fans who waited for the sequel.

