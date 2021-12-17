Did you know these 05 things about ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth?

Think of Chris Hemsworth and the first thing that comes to mind is ‘Thor’. The actor has played the role for nearly a decade. His first solo film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a release in mid-2022. We bring you five interesting things about the Australian actor that you probably might not know about him.

He owns at least five Thor's hammers: In Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Chris Hemsworth had revealed that he has a number of Thor’s hammers scattered across his house. These hammers range in different sizes and can also be found in his washroom.

2014’s Sexiest Man of the year: Chris Hemsworth was selected by Glamor Magazine as the Sexiest Man of the year 2014. In the previous year, he stood second in the ranking while his younger brother Liam topped the list. A year earlier, in 2013, had obtained second place in the ranking behind the younger brother, Liam.

The ‘Original Avengers’ are thick friends in real life: It is no secret that Original Avengers of the Original Six – Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris himself are great friends in real life too. In fact, they also got a tattoo as a memento of the film they did together. ALSO READ: Watch: Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky dance to Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive; set internet on fire

The Princess Bride’s Robin Wright is his teenage crush: Robin Wright, who played the protagonist in the film ‘The Princess Bride of 1987’ is reportedly his teenage crush. Chris had once said that the movie was one of his most favourite films.