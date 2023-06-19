Houston rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 after collapsing on stage

Big Pokey passed out during his performance on Saturday in Beaumont, Texas. He was taken to the hospital right away, where he later died. To learn more, keep reading.

Big Pokey, a rapper from Houston, dies at the age of 45 after passing out on stage. The Screwed Up Click collective's first member was Big Pokey, also known as Milton Powell. With the Hardest Pit in the Litter, he made his musical debut in 1999. He last issued his album Sensei in 2021, then in 2022 he contributed to Megan Thee Stallion's song Southside Royalty Freestyle. Six studio albums have been released by Big Pokey during the course of his career.

Big Pokey passed out during his performance on Saturday in Beaumont, Texas. Pokey grabs a microphone in front of the audience, takes a breath, and then falls backwards, as seen in a social media video that has gone viral. He was reportedly brought to the hospital right away, where he later died, according to the local news outlets. The rapper's cause of death was not immediately clear. Sylvester Turner, Houston’s mayor, tweeted: “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends. Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Pokey's Instagram handle read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

