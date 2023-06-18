Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Controversial dialogues in Adipurush have triggered a political storm, with Chhattisgarh considering a ban due to public demand. The film's portrayal of Hanuman and the criticism of offensive dialogues have ignited debates on artistic expression and religious sensitivity. By Amrita Ghosh
     

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    The release of Adipurush has sparked a political controversy, with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stating that the government will consider a ban if there is public demand. Criticism has arisen regarding specific dialogues in the film, particularly those involving Hanuman, which have been deemed offensive and disrespectful by critics. The controversy highlights the sensitive nature of religious portrayals in art and media, prompting discussions about the limits of artistic expression and the responsibility to respect religious sentiments. As the debate unfolds, finding a balance between creative freedom and religious tolerance remains a significant challenge.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been at the forefront of the political reaction to Adipurush. Expressing deep concern, he claims that the film is an attempt to tarnish the revered figures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Baghel has not shied away from voicing his opposition, stating that if there is a significant demand from the public, the government will consider banning the film. He strongly criticized the dialogues used in the movie, deeming them indecent and inappropriate.

    हमारे भगवान की छवि के साथ छेड़छाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी. pic.twitter.com/OhYjI2cWQ6

    Joining the chorus of disapproval, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has also expressed her objections to Adipurush. She has criticized the film's use of vulgar language and denounced what she perceives as an attempt to commercialize religion. Shrinate's remarks reflect the broader concern about maintaining the delicate balance between artistic freedom and the responsibility to respect religious sentiments. 

    The language employed in the film's dialogues has further escalated the controversy, with critics arguing that it goes against the traditional depiction of Lord Ram as the embodiment of moral values. This debate raises significant questions about the portrayal of revered deities and the impact of such representations on societal harmony.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khans show on Day 1, know inside story ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally ADC

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    Insecure Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral ADC

    'Insecure': Deepika Padukone heavily trolled as old interview on not idolising any actress go viral

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act AJR

    WATCH: Nightclub in Kolkata faces severe backlash over chained, 'drugged' monkey act

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khans show on Day 1, know inside story ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make history with victory in Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final osf

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make history with victory in Indonesia Open 2023 men's doubles final

    Smoothie to Banana-7 Breakfast Ideas for Weight Loss RBA

    Smoothie to Banana-7 Breakfast ideas for weight loss

    Law order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur AJR

    Law, order deteriorating in Punjab as CM Mann spending time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon