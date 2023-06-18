Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

Controversial dialogues in Adipurush have triggered a political storm, with Chhattisgarh considering a ban due to public demand. The film's portrayal of Hanuman and the criticism of offensive dialogues have ignited debates on artistic expression and religious sensitivity. By Amrita Ghosh

The release of Adipurush has sparked a political controversy, with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stating that the government will consider a ban if there is public demand. Criticism has arisen regarding specific dialogues in the film, particularly those involving Hanuman, which have been deemed offensive and disrespectful by critics. The controversy highlights the sensitive nature of religious portrayals in art and media, prompting discussions about the limits of artistic expression and the responsibility to respect religious sentiments. As the debate unfolds, finding a balance between creative freedom and religious tolerance remains a significant challenge.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been at the forefront of the political reaction to Adipurush. Expressing deep concern, he claims that the film is an attempt to tarnish the revered figures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Baghel has not shied away from voicing his opposition, stating that if there is a significant demand from the public, the government will consider banning the film. He strongly criticized the dialogues used in the movie, deeming them indecent and inappropriate.



हमारे भगवान की छवि के साथ छेड़छाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी. pic.twitter.com/OhYjI2cWQ6

Joining the chorus of disapproval, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has also expressed her objections to Adipurush. She has criticized the film's use of vulgar language and denounced what she perceives as an attempt to commercialize religion. Shrinate's remarks reflect the broader concern about maintaining the delicate balance between artistic freedom and the responsibility to respect religious sentiments.

The language employed in the film's dialogues has further escalated the controversy, with critics arguing that it goes against the traditional depiction of Lord Ram as the embodiment of moral values. This debate raises significant questions about the portrayal of revered deities and the impact of such representations on societal harmony.