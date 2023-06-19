Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2023: 10 asanas for beginners

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Are you among those who want to take up yoga but are unsure of where to begin? On the sidelines of International Yoga Day 2023, here are some 'asanas' to get going on your Yoga journey

    article_image1

    International Yoga Day 2023: International Yoga Day, also known as World Yoga Day, is observed on June 21st each year. The International Yoga Day aims to spread the message of yoga's positive impact on individuals and society as a whole. It encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to embrace yoga and integrate it into their daily lives. 

    Have you not started practising Yoga till now wondering where to start? Here are 10 yoga poses that are great for beginners

    Tree Pose (Vrikshasana): Stand tall and shift your weight onto one foot. Place the sole of the other foot on your inner thigh or calf, avoiding the knee. Bring your hands together in prayer position at your chest.

    article_image2

    Triangle Pose (Trikonasana): Stand with your legs wide apart. Turn your right foot out and extend your arms parallel to the floor. Reach forward with your right hand and lower it to your shin, ankle, or the floor, while extending your left arm upward.

    article_image3

    Child's Pose (Balasana): Kneel on the floor, then sit back on your heels and fold your torso forward. Rest your forehead on the mat and stretch your arms out in front of you.

    article_image4

    Warrior (Virabhadrasana): Begin in a lunge position, then turn your back foot out slightly. Raise your arms overhead, with your front knee bent and your back leg straight. Keep your hips squared forward.

    article_image5

    Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips upward, pressing your feet and arms into the ground. Keep your shoulders and neck relaxed.

    article_image6

    Mountain Pose (Tadasana): Stand tall with your feet together, and arms relaxed at your sides. Focus on grounding your feet and lengthening your spine.

    article_image7

    Corpse Pose (Savasana): Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms relaxed by your sides. Close your eyes and focus on deep, slow breathing. Use this pose for relaxation and to conclude your yoga practice.

    article_image8

    Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana): Start on all fours with your hands aligned under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Arch your back upward, tucking your chin to your chest (cat pose), then drop your belly down and lift your chin (cow pose). Repeat the movements in a flowing motion.

    article_image9

    Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): Start on all fours, then lift your hips upward, forming an inverted V-shape. Press your hands and feet into the ground, and aim to lengthen your spine.

    article_image10

    Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana): Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Reach your arms toward your feet, and slowly fold forward from your hips, lengthening your spine. You can use a strap or towel around your feet if you can't reach them comfortably.

    Remember to listen to your body, take it slowly, and never push yourself beyond your comfort zone. Enjoy your yoga practice and gradually explore more poses as you progress!

