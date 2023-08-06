Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hollywood writers strike 2023: Guild tries to initiate talks with studios

    Three months into a strike that has largely stopped film and TV production nationwide, the sides traded jabs earlier this week.

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    After the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers stated that it needed to speak with members, negotiations about a new contract between screenwriters and the group representing major Hollywood studios were unable to continue on Friday.
    According to the Hollywood actors union, the two parties met on Friday for private talks to establish the framework for formal negotiations. Topics discussed included requests for a press blackout from studio representatives. The opposing side was charged by the guild of leaking information about the meeting.

    Three months into a strike that has largely stopped film and television production across the nation, the sides traded jabs earlier this week. While Sony Pictures cancelled the December release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, a Ghostbusters sequel with no name has been postponed to March 2019.

    In a statement to members on Friday night, the authors Guild of America's negotiating committee stated that it "remains willing to engage with the companies and resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers." The AMPTP stated that they needed to discuss with their member studios before proceeding, thus as of right now, there is no consensus on these matters, the guild added. The group claimed earlier this week that the studios asked for the meeting to discuss resuming negotiations. The guild charged the businesses with coordinating a disinformation campaign, implying the work stoppage was advantageous for them financially, in a statement to its members on Thursday afternoon.The guild said that after the 2007 writers' strike, talks had once more broken down. 

