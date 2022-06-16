Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp to file another case against Amber Heard?

    Can Amber Heard's post-trial interview comments on Johnny Depp, may lead to another legal battle between the ex-couple?

    Hollywood Johnny Depp to file another case against Amber Heard drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    (Image: Getty Images)

    Looks like the courtroom drama that the world witnessed during the defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, will soon get to see a version 2.0. If the media reports are to be believed, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor will possibly be slapping his ex-wife with another suit.

    In Amber Heard’s recent interview, which she gave post the verdict of the defamation case, she said she stood by every word of her testimony. When asked about Johnny Depp’s statement wherein he said that he’d never hit her, the ‘Aquaman 2’ actor responded by saying it’s a lie. It is probably this accusation that may lead Johnny Depp to sue Amber heard once again.

    ALSO READ: ‘Jury gave me my life back,’ says Johnny Depp on winning trial suit against Amber Heard

    As per the verdict, the jurors found both, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other. As per the verdict that was pronounced on June 1, the jury found that Heard defamed Depp in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed she had written and directed her to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and about $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Depp, on the other hand, was asked to pay $2 million to Heard as compensatory damages. The verdict of the jurors was seen as a victory for Johnny Depp and vindication of his stance.

    ALSO READ: Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's legal eagle is now an internet celebrity

    In her post-trial interview with NBC, clippings of which were released on Monday, Amber Heard said that she did not regret her testimony in the defamation trial. One New York-based lawyer, on Tuesday, said that Amber Heard’s recent comments in an interview, post the defamation trial, may land her in another suit.

    “Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit,” said lawyer Nicole Haff to Daily Mail when asked if Johnny Depp could sue Amber Heard again. However, he also said that Johnny Depp should not pursue a third trial against Amber Heard since her “lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment”.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?-ayh

    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?

    Hollywood Zendaya Tom Holland to have a baby Dune actor responds to pregnancy rumours drb

    Zendaya, Tom Holland to have a baby? Dune actor responds to pregnancy rumours

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Netflix or Prime Mahesh Babu film to release on this date drb

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Netflix or Prime? Mahesh Babu’s film to release on this date

    Lata Mangeshkar forever: A unique installation of the late singer by Namjoshis as a tribute RBA

    Lata Mangeshkar forever: A unique installation of the late singer by Namjoshis as a tribute

    Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru

    Recent Stories

    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?-ayh

    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?

    Agnipath scheme sparks outrage in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted

    'Agnipath' scheme sparks outrage in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted

    Pakistan minister urges citizens to cut down tea consumption here s why gcw

    Pakistan minister urges citizens to cut down tea consumption; here's why

    Brahmastra Why was Ayan Mukerji angry with Ranbir Kapoor? Reason will surprise you RBA

    Brahmastra: Why was Ayan Mukerji angry with Ranbir Kapoor? Reason will surprise you

    ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra, locals rush to withdraw money - adt

    ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra, locals rush to withdraw money

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon