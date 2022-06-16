Johnny Depp to file another case against Amber Heard?

(Image: Getty Images)

Looks like the courtroom drama that the world witnessed during the defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, will soon get to see a version 2.0. If the media reports are to be believed, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor will possibly be slapping his ex-wife with another suit.

In Amber Heard’s recent interview, which she gave post the verdict of the defamation case, she said she stood by every word of her testimony. When asked about Johnny Depp’s statement wherein he said that he’d never hit her, the ‘Aquaman 2’ actor responded by saying it’s a lie. It is probably this accusation that may lead Johnny Depp to sue Amber heard once again.

As per the verdict, the jurors found both, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other. As per the verdict that was pronounced on June 1, the jury found that Heard defamed Depp in the 2018 Washington Post op-ed she had written and directed her to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and about $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Depp, on the other hand, was asked to pay $2 million to Heard as compensatory damages. The verdict of the jurors was seen as a victory for Johnny Depp and vindication of his stance.

In her post-trial interview with NBC, clippings of which were released on Monday, Amber Heard said that she did not regret her testimony in the defamation trial. One New York-based lawyer, on Tuesday, said that Amber Heard’s recent comments in an interview, post the defamation trial, may land her in another suit.

“Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit,” said lawyer Nicole Haff to Daily Mail when asked if Johnny Depp could sue Amber Heard again. However, he also said that Johnny Depp should not pursue a third trial against Amber Heard since her “lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment”.