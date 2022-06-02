Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jury gave me my life back,' Johnny Depp on winning trial suit Amber Heard

    The jury, on Wednesday, announced the unanimous verdict in favour of Johnny Depp, further asking Amber Heard to pay him $15 million in damages.

    Hollywood Jury gave me my life back Johnny Depp of winning trial suit Amber Heard drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    The courtroom drama of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end on Wednesday after the jurors at a Virginia court ruled out the verdict. The jury unanimously found Amber Heard guilty of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp in the op-ed she had written for The Washington Post.

    In the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, the latter was asked to pay $15 million as damages to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star. However, there was one verdict which was ruled in favour of Maber Heard when the ‘Aquaman 2’ actress said she was defamed by Johnny Depp’s lawyer by calling her abuse allegations a hoax. For this, the jurors asked Johnny Depp to pay $2 million to his ex-wife.

    The verdicts have finally brought an end to the televised trial of one of the biggest celebrity defamation suits of all time. Johnny Depp, with this lawsuit, had hoped that he would be able to re restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage.

    Meanwhile, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issued their respective statements on social media platforms. In his statement, Johnny Depp who was in London, UK, on the day the verdict was pronounced, begins with how the lives of his children, family, those who have always supported him and of course, his own, changed forever. 

    He went on to add: “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.” He concluded his nearly two-page statement with, “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On the other hand, Amber Heard wrote, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.” She went on to add how she is disappointed about what the verdict will mean for other women. “It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman to who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she further wrote in her statement.

    Meanwhile, Johnny Depp who gave a surprise performance in London alongside Jeff Back at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday received a standing ovation after performing for about 40 minutes.

