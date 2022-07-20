Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married recently at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas. Their wedding information was shared by JLo on her blogpost, along with pictures of the couple from their wedding.

(Image: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said ‘I Do’ to each other on July 18, giving a huge surprise to all their fans. Lovingly called ‘Bennifer’ by their fans, the couple got married in a surprise wedding at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas.

The two, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, had previously been in a relationship in the early 2000s. However, they had parted ways, only to come back together last year. Early this year, the couple also announced their engagement and finally sealed it with a kiss on July 18.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding stole all the limelight, there were many who wondered if Affleck’s ex-wife, with whom he shares three children, actor Jennifer Garner, was well-aware of the couple’s wedding plans in advance or not.

On the day of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding, Jennifer Garner had gone out on a solo trip. However, that trip was not a mere coincidence. In fact, it was a well-planned trip as she was aware of the wedding, reportedly.

If media reports are to be believed, Jennifer Garner, whom Ben Affleck married in the year 2005 and then divorced in the year 2018, was aware of the wedding, much before the public found out about it. She and her three kids whom she shares with Affleck were informed of the wedding much in advance, just so that they did not have to find it out through the internet. Therefore, Jennifer Garner reportedly took her solo trip off to spend her day with herself in Lake Tahoe, a picture of which she also posted on her Instagram Stories.

But, there is another report that claimed that Jennifer Garner was informed only a day before Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding. The report also claimed that Jen and Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet chose to "stay home” on the day of the wedding as “she’s extremely loyal to her mum". Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was previously married three times. She shares 14-years-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.