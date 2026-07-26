A viral video from San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has sparked excitement among Ramayana fans, showing an attendee unboxing an exclusive souvenir reportedly gifted by the film's makers during the highly anticipated presentation of the upcoming epic.

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana is yet to be unveiled in India, but the film made a grand appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. While fans eagerly await the trailer's official release, a viral video from the event has grabbed attention after revealing an exclusive gift distributed to attendees. The unique souvenir, inspired by the epic, has sparked curiosity among fans on social media.

Viral Video Shows Exclusive Ramayana Gift Box

A video circulating online features a woman unboxing the special gift she received after attending the Ramayana presentation at SDCC 2026. The elegant pink presentation box, decorated with a lotus motif, contained a heartfelt note from the Ramayana team along with a beautifully crafted gold-coloured shankha (conch shell).

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The intricately designed souvenir quickly became a talking point online, with many social media users wondering whether it was an official gift from the film's makers. The video has since gone viral, generating excitement among fans eagerly following updates about the ambitious mythological epic.

Makers Reaffirm Diwali 2026 Release

During the SDCC event, the makers also addressed speculation surrounding the film's release schedule. They clarified that reports claiming the movie would arrive earlier than planned were incorrect.

The team confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is scheduled to hit the big screen on Diwali 2027. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.

Star-Studded Cast Brings the Epic to Life

Directed as a two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Yash steps into the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita, with Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman.

The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, alongside Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan in key roles.

Earlier this year, the makers unveiled the introductory teaser, Rama, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, offering audiences their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. With the trailer still awaited in India and excitement continuing to build, the film remains one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.