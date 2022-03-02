  • Facebook
    Here's where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya shares a glimpse of his 'New Start'; take a look
     

    Here where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Telugu star Naga Chaitanya who is not very active on social media, has recently shared some exciting information on his Instagram account. Yes, a few hours ago the actor shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming web series Dootha.

    In the picture, we can see Naga Chaitanya's reflection on the mirror, and the script is kept on the table along with his watch, pen, book.

    Naga will mark his debut on the small screen with a web series. The picture caption was like, “To a new start .." This series will also see Naga Chaitanya join hands with Vikram K Kumar after his hit films Manam and Thank You. 

    Besides this, Naga will also be making his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead role. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Bangarraju with his superstar-father Nagarjuna Akkineni.

    Last year, Naga Chaitanya shocked his fans when he announced divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October. Since then, he was grabbing the headlines for the same. Samantha and Naga, who got married in 2017, issued a statement on their Instagram accounts to announce their separation. After much consideration and thought, the duo announced that they decided to call it quits. 

    Both Samantha and Naga have also requested the media and fans to give them privacy to move on. While informing the fans about their separation, they wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 8:02 AM IST
