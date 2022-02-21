  • Facebook
    Is this Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Check out her latest post looks like

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns princess, looks ethereal in white in the first look of Shaakuntalam

    Actress Samantha shared the first look of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam a few hours ago; since then, her poster has gone viral. Samantha looks like a dream wearing a white costume with flower embellishments and lost in thought. Seated on a stone in the middle of the forest, Samantha is surrounded by many wildlife animals, including peacocks, rabbits, deers and swans.
     

    Samantha plays the role of Shakuntala, based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Vishvamitra. Sharing the first look, Samantha wrote, “Presenting… Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."
     

    The movie is produced by Gunaa Teamworks and Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy. Gunasekhar directs the film. Shaakuntalam features actors like Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha and others.

    Alli Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharata and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. In the report, Samantha finished the filming shooting in August 2021.

    Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with Telugu film. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.  
     

    Currently, Samantha is enjoying her holiday in Kerala. She shared a few pictures from Athirappilly Falls and the beach at Allepey. She was seen enjoying her time with nature as she posed for the camera. Samantha donned a red swimsuit for her day in the Athirappilly falls; she also meditate in the middle of the waterfall stream.
     

    samantha

    Samantha is currently shooting for Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish; the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

