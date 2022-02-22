  • Facebook
    Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best friend? Actress shares her picture

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 9:58 PM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens a post on her 'special friendship' with her Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal's co-star Nayanthara

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a lovely picture with her Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal's co-star Nayanthara on the special day of two day. Today, February 22, 2022, is a once-in-a-lifetime day when the date numbers line up to be 22/2/22. The date is called symmetrical or palindrome because the digits read backwards and forward. 
     

    With this date falling on a Tuesday, netizens have dubbed it Twosday. In the picture, Nayanthara can be seen hugging Samantha. She captioned it as, “Her caption read, “20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special ✨ To our special friendship #Nayanthara 💕She’s not on social media but she sends you her love 😘" Also Read: Is this Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Check out her latest post looks like

    Both Samantha and Nayanthara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. During the shooting, these two actresses became besties. 
     

    In the movie, Samantha and Nayanthara will be seen romancing Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara plays the role of Kanmani while Samantha is playing the role of Khatija, both in love with the same man, Vijay.
     

    Samantha is presently holidaying in Kerala with her best friend and sharing pictures from Athirappilly Water Falls and Allepey beach. Also Read: Maha Shivratri 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kangana Ranaut, 6 celebs who perform Shiva pooja

    Recently, Samantha revealed the first look of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. In the poster, she was seen wearing a white ensemble with flower embellishments surrounded by numerous wildlife animals, including deers and swans, in a middle of a forest. 
     

