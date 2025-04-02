Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth: Unveiling the wealth of richest comedian

Entertainment
Kapil Sharma, one of the biggest comedians of the present era, is celebrating his 46th birthday on April 2.
Kapil Sharma did small jobs in many places to earn his pocket money. He used to get Rs 900 per month in a cloth mill.
Kapil Sharma has worked at a telephone booth, where he used to get only Rs 500 per month.
Kapil Sharma has also tried his luck in acting. Zwigato, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon are his movies with lead roles. He will be seen in Part 2 of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'.
According to Moneycontrol, Kapil Sharma took a fee of approximately Rs 5 crore for the popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil'.
According to DNA reports, there has been a rapid increase in Kapil Sharma's wealth, his net worth is approximately Rs 300 crore.
Kapil Sharma lives in a very luxurious apartment worth Rs 15 crore in Andheri, Mumbai. He also has a luxurious bungalow in Punjab.
Kapil Sharma is also fond of expensive cars, he has Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz S350, Volvo XC90, custom made vanity van.
