Kapil Sharma’s Net Worth: Unveiling the wealth of richest comedian

Image credits: Instagram@kapilsharma

Kapil Sharma's Birthday

Kapil Sharma, one of the biggest comedians of the present era, is celebrating his 46th birthday on April 2.

Image credits: Instagram@kapilsharma

Worked in a Cloth Mill

Kapil Sharma did small jobs in many places to earn his pocket money. He used to get Rs 900 per month in a cloth mill.

Image credits: Instagram@kapilsharma

Worked for Small Salaries

Kapil Sharma has worked at a telephone booth, where he used to get only Rs 500 per month.

Image credits: Instagram@kapilsharma

Kapil Sharma also Appeared in Bollywood Movies

Kapil Sharma has also tried his luck in acting. Zwigato, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon are his movies with lead roles. He will be seen in Part 2 of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'.

Image credits: Instagram@kapilsharma

Kapil Sharma Charges Crores of Rupees

According to Moneycontrol, Kapil Sharma took a fee of approximately Rs 5 crore for the popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil'.

Image credits: Instagram@kapilsharma

Kapil Sharma's Total Assets

According to DNA reports, there has been a rapid increase in Kapil Sharma's wealth, his net worth is approximately Rs 300 crore.

Image credits: @kapil sharma

Kapil Sharma Luxurious House

Kapil Sharma lives in a very luxurious apartment worth Rs 15 crore in Andheri, Mumbai. He also has a luxurious bungalow in Punjab.

Image credits: Social Media

Travels in Cars Worth Crores

Kapil Sharma is also fond of expensive cars, he has Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz S350, Volvo XC90, custom made vanity van.

Image credits: Social Media

