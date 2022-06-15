Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film is a visual treat

The much-awaited trailer for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released on Wednesday, June 15. Brahmastra, which many are calling India’s answer to fantasy epics such as Lord of the Rings, will leave you stunned with its amazing visual effects.

The three-minute trailer comes with a heavy set of impressive VFX shots, stunning visual moments, and a brilliant voiceover by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Every aspect of the trailer reflects upon the grand scale that the film has been made on.

The trailer opens with Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over telling about the five elements their powers stored in ‘astras’ (weapons) since ancient times, adding that this is the story of the God of all Astras- the Brahmastra.

It then moves to introduce Ranbir Kapoor, Shiva, a boy-next-door, who is unaware of his connection with Brahmastra. He meets Isha (Alia Bhatt), and their romance begins to unfold. Soon, Isha learns the secret to Shiva’s life -- that fire does not burn him. As the trailer moves ahead, it gives glimpses of the good guys -- Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. It also shows the film’s villain, Mouni Roy.

Since the time Brahmastra’s trailer dropped, fans have been excited to watch it. One of the fans commented, “VFX are outstanding never saw this type of VFX in any Indian cinema.” Another user urged the viewers to not draw comparisons between Hollywood and Bollywood. “Don't compare it to Marvel. marvels are made in so much budget. I'm proud that Indian cinema is changing and in less budget they came up with this movie,” wrote a user.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the third collaboration between him and Ranbir Kapoor after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. The film will hit the theatres on September 9. It will be the first film to star real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as reel life couple. In fact, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of this very film.

Brahmastra also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first of a trilogy, which sets out to establish India’s own cinematic universe--the Astraverse.

Apart from Hindi, Brahmastra will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages, while Chiranjeevi has lent his voice for the Telugu trailer. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.