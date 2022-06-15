Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film is a visual treat

    The trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra was dropped on Wednesday. It stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

    Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Trailer drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 9:49 AM IST

    The much-awaited trailer for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released on Wednesday, June 15. Brahmastra, which many are calling India’s answer to fantasy epics such as Lord of the Rings, will leave you stunned with its amazing visual effects.

    The three-minute trailer comes with a heavy set of impressive VFX shots, stunning visual moments, and a brilliant voiceover by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Every aspect of the trailer reflects upon the grand scale that the film has been made on.

    The trailer opens with Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over telling about the five elements their powers stored in ‘astras’ (weapons) since ancient times, adding that this is the story of the God of all Astras- the Brahmastra.

    ALSO READ: Megastar Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; will voice film's Telugu Version

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

    It then moves to introduce Ranbir Kapoor, Shiva, a boy-next-door, who is unaware of his connection with Brahmastra. He meets Isha (Alia Bhatt), and their romance begins to unfold. Soon, Isha learns the secret to Shiva’s life -- that fire does not burn him. As the trailer moves ahead, it gives glimpses of the good guys -- Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. It also shows the film’s villain, Mouni Roy.

    Since the time Brahmastra’s trailer dropped, fans have been excited to watch it. One of the fans commented, “VFX are outstanding never saw this type of VFX in any Indian cinema.” Another user urged the viewers to not draw comparisons between Hollywood and Bollywood. “Don't compare it to Marvel. marvels are made in so much budget. I'm proud that Indian cinema is changing and in less budget they came up with this movie,” wrote a user.

    ALSO READ: 7 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra will be a must-watch

    Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the third collaboration between him and Ranbir Kapoor after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. The film will hit the theatres on September 9. It will be the first film to star real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as reel life couple. In fact, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of this very film. 

    Brahmastra also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is the first of a trilogy, which sets out to establish India’s own cinematic universe--the Astraverse.

    Apart from Hindi, Brahmastra will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages, while Chiranjeevi has lent his voice for the Telugu trailer. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 199 cr drb

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 cr

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7 day custody in Punjab drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody in Punjab

    777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted snt

    777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 updates counting of votes winners list

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022, winners list, margin and more

    Google Maps introduces feature which will estimate toll charges for a journey details here gcw

    Google Maps introduces feature which will estimate toll charges for a journey

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 10th Class 12th results to be out today how to check via SMS other websites gcw

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, Class 12th results to be out today; how to check via SMS, other websites

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Gareth Southgate takes responsibility as Hungary thrashes England 4-0-ayh

    Nations League: Gareth Southgate takes responsibility as Hungary thrashes England 4-0

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 updates Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon