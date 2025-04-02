user
West Bengal govt releases updated leave policy for April; check details

Nabanna has canceled the April leave for state government employees. It has been announced that no leave can be taken until the 9th. It is reported that even scheduled leave has been canceled. Find out the details of why Mamata Banerjee's government made this decision.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

No employee can be granted leave from April 2nd to April 9th, 2025. Nabanna has issued such a directive.

The Additional DGP (Administration and Law and Order) recently issued this directive. In the directive, officers were informed that leave cannot be granted.


However, leave applications may be considered in cases of extreme emergency. Informed circles believe that Ram Navami falls during that time.

As a result, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the law and order. Religious processions are taken out, and sometimes tensions also arise.

Police presence and surveillance become very important during such times. Experts believe this decision ensures the police are prepared to control law and order.

