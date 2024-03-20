Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    On March 19, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy met at a Prime Video event. The two had a good time on stage discussing their forthcoming films. Shahid announced his upcoming film 'Ashwatthama' at the Prime Video event.

    On March 19, Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh had a special rendezvous at the Prime Video event in Mumbai. Shahid and Vijay's bromance was a highlight of the star-studded evening. Shahid lavished Vijay with affection when introducing his new film, 'Family Star', and kissed him on the cheek.

    Shahid was clearly pleased to meet Vijay Deverakonda and kissed his cheek. He said, "I want to thank Vijay. Kyunki tu nahi hota toh 'Arjun Reddy' nahi hoti. Aur 'Arjun Reddy' nahi hota toh 'Kabir Singh' nahi hoti. I love you, Vijay. (If you're not there, then 'Arjun Reddy' wouldn't have been made. If 'Arjun Reddy' wasn't there, then 'Kabir Singh' wouldn't have been made)."

    Shahid Kapoor unveiled his forthcoming project, 'Ashwatthama', during the Prime Video event.

    Vijay Deverakonda first rose to prominence with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy'. While the film was a huge success, some accused it of promoting sexism and toxic masculinity.

    Years later, it was recreated in Hindi as 'Kabir Singh', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the key parts. Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' was also deemed a hit.

