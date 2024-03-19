Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Citadel: Honey Bunny'-Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's super-spy web series details out

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have released an update on their next programme, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The web series is a Indian spin-off of the Priyanka Chopra series has a title.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have released an update on their next programme, which is now titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The creators announced the show's title during a large ceremony in Mumbai and on social media as well. The show's details were revealed during Prime Video's slate announcement event, Prime Video Presents, presented by filmmaker Karan Johar. Meanwhile, the main actors' Instagram message said, "Prime Video has confirmed that the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny." 

    They said, "Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 1990s." Honey Bunny is the Indian serial in the Citadel world.

    'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will combine the pulse-pounding aspects of a brutal spy action thriller with the heartwarming attraction of a love story, all set against a bright tapestry from the 1990s.

    The makers of the much-awaited series revealed the title at a Prime Video event. Samantha gave Karan Johar, who was moderating the event, an odd welcome. The filmmaker was surprised when she welcomed him and sought to touch his feet.

    Varun makes his streaming debut with the Indian Original 'Citadel' series, which was written by Sita R Menon, Raj, and DK. Raj and DK, under the moniker D2R Films, will also act as executive producers. D2R Films and Amazon Studios are producing the series, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil managing production on the Indian Original as well as all series in the worldwide 'Citadel' universe.

    Simran, Kay Kay Menon, Shivankit Singh, Saquib Saleem, and Sikander Kher will all play significant parts in the series. The release date has yet to be confirmed.

