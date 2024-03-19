Kriti Kharbanda shares pictures of 'Pehli Rasoi'; makes THIS dish for the special occasion

Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently shared glimpses from her 'pehli rasoi' ceremony on March 19th via Instagram, marking a special tradition for newlyweds. The event followed her recent marriage to actor Pulkit Samrat on March 15th, which was attended by close family and friends.

In the traditional 'pehli rasoi' ritual, the daughter-in-law prepares a sweet dish for her new family members. Kriti, known for her roles in films like 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,' chose to prepare 'sooji ka halwa' for this occasion, showcasing her culinary skills and embracing the customs of her new marital journey.

The couple had officially announced their union on social media the day after their wedding, sharing heartfelt pictures captioned with poetic expressions of their love. They expressed their deep connection and commitment to each other, reflecting on their journey from friendship to marriage.

Kriti and Pulkit's relationship blossomed on the sets of their film 'Pagalpanti,' and their bond has only strengthened over time. Their on-screen collaborations include projects like 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Taish.' Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira, with their marriage ending after 11 months.