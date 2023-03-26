Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video)

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed a glimpse into their weekends after becoming parents of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
     

    Here is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have opened out about their experiences as new parents. If you follow Priyanka on social media, you will notice she is very active on Instagram. She frequently gives her millions of fans and followers behind-the-scenes access to her personal life with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie and her professional life on sets and at events. 

    This weekend was no different, as Priyanka headed to Instagram once more and shared a new video to her profile. In the video, she can be seen having a good time with Nick on a Saturday night.

    Also Read: MM Keeravani spills what happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech post Oscars win

    Priyanka has uploaded a new video to Instagram. The Citadel actress and Nick can be seen in the video seated together at a restaurant, about to order their dinner. In contrast to the restaurant's noisy and exciting atmosphere, the new parents are plainly exhausted, lethargic, and short on enthusiasm. Both Priyanka and Nick are seen looking at the camera, with Nick seeming to have fun by flinging his hands in the air, which makes PeeCee chuckle.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Sharing the video, Chopra captioned the post, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night”.

    The video was filled with likes and comments as soon as the Love Again actress released it, with many fans and followers connecting to the duo. Nick Jonas’ elder brother Kevin Jonas wrote, “I feel this.” Another follower wrote, “hahaha it’s too loud in here.” A third fan commented, “We are so tired.” Yet another follower’s comment said, “Trying to enjoy like before lol it won’t be the same once you have kids (laughing emoji)”.

    Also Read: Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday

    MM Keeravani spills what happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech post Oscars win vma

    MM Keeravani spills what happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech post Oscars win

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ

    Is Parineeti Chopra about to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks the silence vma

    Parineeti Chopra set to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks his silence

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?-ayh

    WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

    Recent Stories

    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy AJR

    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy

    RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday

    ISRO successfully launches of LVM3-M3 with 36 OneWeb satellites AJR

    ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details AJR

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details

    The 3 effective home remedies to reduce bloating problems in your body vma

    The 3 effective home remedies to reduce bloating problems in your body

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon