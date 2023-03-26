Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have opened out about their experiences as new parents. If you follow Priyanka on social media, you will notice she is very active on Instagram. She frequently gives her millions of fans and followers behind-the-scenes access to her personal life with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie and her professional life on sets and at events.

This weekend was no different, as Priyanka headed to Instagram once more and shared a new video to her profile. In the video, she can be seen having a good time with Nick on a Saturday night.

Also Read: MM Keeravani spills what happened after Guneet Monga's cut-off speech post Oscars win

Priyanka has uploaded a new video to Instagram. The Citadel actress and Nick can be seen in the video seated together at a restaurant, about to order their dinner. In contrast to the restaurant's noisy and exciting atmosphere, the new parents are plainly exhausted, lethargic, and short on enthusiasm. Both Priyanka and Nick are seen looking at the camera, with Nick seeming to have fun by flinging his hands in the air, which makes PeeCee chuckle.

Sharing the video, Chopra captioned the post, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night”.

The video was filled with likes and comments as soon as the Love Again actress released it, with many fans and followers connecting to the duo. Nick Jonas’ elder brother Kevin Jonas wrote, “I feel this.” Another follower wrote, “hahaha it’s too loud in here.” A third fan commented, “We are so tired.” Yet another follower’s comment said, “Trying to enjoy like before lol it won’t be the same once you have kids (laughing emoji)”.

Also Read: Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India