Good news for all Naruto lovers: 4 places to watch THIS popular anime series in India

Naruto: This Japanese animation series is available on various platforms in India. Check out if you are a true fan and want to revisit the last seasons or watch the latest one.

Naruto is a well-known name in India as it is the most loved anime ever. The series, released in 2002, swooned the hearts of many generations, not just in Japan but across the globe. It is no wonder this series got as much love in India. Naruto: Shippuden is the latest season in the series, which has entertained viewers over the years. It is the story of Naruto Uzumaki, whose birth coincided with the death of the Fourth Hokage (village leader).

It is the journey of Naruto, who is loathed by the village for the beast living inside him, while this knuckle-headed young Ninja has his goal set at becoming the next Hokage. He died fighting a Nine-Tailed Fox, sacrificed his own life, and ended up sealing the powers of this vicious fox in the newborn Naruto. This Japanese animation series is available on various platforms in India. Check out if you are a true fan and want to revisit the last seasons or watch the latest one.

Also Read: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui about to revoke his petition against estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui?

Animax on JioTV

KC Global Media, Asia’s leading entertainment network, launched Animax, their official anime channel on JioTV. This channel was launched after a huge demand by viewers on social media who love these Japanese pop-culture-inspired manga series. These shows are being streamed in original Japanese audio but with English subtitles, which makes it even more authentic. Naruto, which bears a great resemblance to Indian culture, is a fan favourite. But you can also watch One Punch Man, Kuroko’s Basketball and LUPIN The 3rd on Animax. Most of these shows have won prestigious awards at the international level and have a fan base that is unmatchable.

Netflix

Naruto’s latest season, Shippuden, was exclusively launched on Netflix for global anime fans. It is the 21st season of the series. This OTT platform is the most preferred app for those who love to binge-watch their favourite shows and films. Naruto can also be watched on weekends or one episode per night, just before you sleep. Since all the seasons are available here, viewers can relive the nostalgia of their childhood by re-watching the old episodes, and Naruto will not disappoint as these episodes and their content are timeless. Spy X Family, Demon Slayer and Beyblade are other popular anime series you can watch here.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences

YouTube

YouTube, our dear old friend for all sorts of video streaming, has a treasure of Naruto episodes too. Just find Naruto's official page, and it will play out an endless list of episodes available for Naruto fans. Most importantly, these videos can be accessed for free. Just beware of copyright infringement as many channels copy the content and try to follow that trend. Always go to the official channel of the anime or the production or distribution company and you will surely find a goldmine of uninterrupted content.

Naruto Blu-Ray

While the trend started with people collecting DVDs of their favourite anime series, today the technology has upgraded and Blu-Ray disks are the preferred medium of getting your hands on your favourite anime and keep it in your most prized collection. These Blu-Rays are often replete with unknown trivia about the series that can only be accessed when you own them. It is also the best option for dedicated Naruto fans to experience Naruto in best possible video quality.