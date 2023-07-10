Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details

    In a recent interview, veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini opened up on a particular incident during which a director told her to remove the saree pin and how it had made her feel irked and very uncomfortable back then.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Best known for her phenomenal performances and finest acting chops in iconic films like Sholay, Baghban, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta and many such hit bollywood films. In an interview with Lehren, the iconic 'Dream Girl' of Hindi cinema, who still makes many hearts go swoon with her timeless charm and magnetic aura, Hema Malini recalled a specific incident related to her career days initially during which she encountered a harrowing incident from a filmmaker which left her feeling uneasy, queasy and irked. Hema Malini explained how this one incident left her feeling disturbed and uncomfortable as the director boldly demanded this from her.

    Hema Malini, who has been in the headlines since her actor-husband Dharmendra grandson Karan Deol's intimate wedding, has recalled a very difficult and challenging experience with a director who asked her to remove her saree pin for a movie scene.

    During an interview, Hema Malini told Lehren Retro, how a director deliberately wanted the pallu of her saree to fall off. She said, "He wanted to shoot some specific scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, Saree niche gir jayegi (the loose end will slide down). They said that is what we want."

    In the same interview, Hema Malini also revealed that the cult bollywood film Satyam Shivam Sundaram was first offered to her before it ultimately went to actress Zeenat Aman.

    Hema Malini said that Raj Kapoor had narrated the film to her. Spilling beans on same, She said, "He said this is such a film. You will not do it. But I am keen that you do it." However, she refused it. Later, Zeenat played the lead role. Her stellar portrayal of the character Rupa, who was seen on screen as physically scarred, garnered critical acclaim and became one of the defining roles of her career.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 7:08 PM IST
