Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner 'still critical'; had two surgeries for blunt chest trauma-report

    According to US media, Jeremy Renner was critical but stable condition when a truck-sized machine he was using to clear snow during a winter blizzard drove over his leg. According to a source, the actor has undergone two operations to address injuries acquired in the accident.

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner 'still critical'; had two surgeries for blunt chest trauma-report RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Actor Jeremy Renner, well known for his role as Hawkeye in multiple Marvel films, was injured by a snow plough he was driving near his home in Nevada, according to a local sheriff's office and US media on Monday (Jan 02). According to US media, Renner was in "serious but stable condition" when a truck-sized machine he was using to clear snow during a winter blizzard drove over his leg.

    "Renner was the sole involved party in the incident," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a statement, adding that emergency services flew the movie star to a nearby hospital.

    Renner was ploughing a road near his house in a rural section of the Sierra Nevada Mountains between Reno and Lake Tahoe with a tracked snow truck "so his family could get out after a major New Year's Eve snowfall," according to the TMZ entertainment website.

    According to the report, he lost "a significant quantity of blood" as a result of the mishap, and a neighbour, a physician, performed a tourniquet until paramedics and an evacuation chopper came.

    According to TMZ, Renner suffered damage to "other portions of his body" as well as his leg, citing an unidentified source close to his family.

    "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition following a weather-related mishap while shovelling snow earlier today," Renner's agent informed The Hollywood Reporter. "His family is with him, and he is receiving fantastic care," the unidentified representative stated.

    Renner, 51, had two Oscar nominations for his work in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." He has also played Clint Barton, alias Hawkeye, in multiple Marvel flicks and a current miniseries.
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report RBA

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars' RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release vma

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release

    Recent Stories

    Congress to soon launch Haath se Haath jodo campaign for women Priyanka Gandhi to take responsibility gcw

    Congress to soon launch ‘Haath se Haath jodo’ campaign for women

    Kanjhawala Accident Case Delhi Police hit and run investigation updates

    Kanjhawala Accident Case Updates: Delhi Police says victim's friend was on scooty when car hit them

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report RBA

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022 gcw

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon