Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urges Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP

    After Sophia Di Martino, Robin Baker from the British Film Institute National Archive praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and asks BAFTA to watch it 

    Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, defied all expectations when it was released and has since grown to become one of the most cherished movies of 2022. Now with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Directorial almost completing a year of its big release, it is still getting accolades from not just audiences, but all well-esteemed people around the globe. 

    This time around,  the head curator of British Film Institute National Archive, Robin Baker took to social media and praised Gangubai Kathiawadi as he also requested BAFTA and Academy awards to watch it. He wrote “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops. 

    Also Read: Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

    The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red light district. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Robin Baker (@robinbakerbfi)

    When it comes to his movies, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for getting the greatest performance out of his performers. An actual instance of this was in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, when the director brought out the best in Alia Bhatt that no one could have ever envisioned. Now with Gangubai Kathiawadi becoming bigger than ever, it proves that no force big or small can defy an art made with genuine stories full of courage.  

    Also Read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    In addition, Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the first real Hindi blockbuster released after the pandemic. With the movie, the director managed to incite rage at the box office while also receiving a ton of praise from people all around the world. The movie became a huge commercial success and the first genuine hit for the Hindi film industry after the pandemic during its theatrical run, grossing 153.69 Cr. domestically and 209.77 Cr. globally.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list vma

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list

    Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait' vma

    Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait'

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ vma

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ

    Rashmika Mandanna ban in Kannada film industry? Kiccha Sudeep reacts to this rumour and more RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna ban in Kannada film industry? Kiccha Sudeep reacts to this rumour and more

    Recent Stories

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    football Its Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars in friendly snt

    It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM AJR

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah cleared to return; added to ODI squad-ayh

    Jasprit Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA fitness clearance

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts' AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon