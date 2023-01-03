Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

Kishore Kumar G, the 'Kantara' actor and activist, had previously supported Sai Pallavi's controversial comment comparing the massacres of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims.

Twitter has suspended the account of famed South Indian actor Kishore Kumar G. Kishore, a farmer's rights activist, is well-known for voicing his ideas without fear of retaliation from the system. This candour is what draws people to his tweets, but he has yet to reply to the suspension of his Twitter account.

Kishore has previously supported Sai Pallavi's controversial comment comparing the massacres of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims. He had questioned the media's onslaught on the medical doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress, and he had asked journalists if it was a crime for film stars to have an opinion on social matters.

The actor, who portrayed a police officer opposite Rishab Shetty in the superhit 'Kantara,' has spoken out against superstitions. On 'Kantara,' he noted that, like all excellent films, it crossed caste, religion, and language barriers and brought people together. It raises awareness by using entertainment. Even a major picture will be the largest failure of humanity if it is used to spread superstition and separate people by instilling community attitudes, he claims.

Kishore also starred as the main antagonist Nayak in the two seasons of the Netflix web series She. In 2013, he rose to prominence for his role as Veerappan in the Kannada film Attahasa.

About Kantara:

The makers of Rishab Shetty's historical action thriller "Kantara" have stated that the film would be converted into a franchise. The blockbuster Kannada film, written and directed by Rishab, garnered a tremendous reception upon its theatrical premiere on September 30. The film, which was reportedly made on a shoestring budget of Rs 16 crore, has reportedly grossed over Rs 500 crore at the box office globally. Hombale Films co-founder Vijay Kiragandur stated that the firm is overjoyed with the reception to "Kantara," and that the company would soon begin creating "either a prequel or sequel" to the film.

Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows Rishabh, who plays a Kambala champion who has a fight with an upright Forest Range officer.