Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

    Kishore Kumar G, the 'Kantara' actor and activist, had previously supported Sai Pallavi's controversial comment comparing the massacres of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims.

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Twitter has suspended the account of famed South Indian actor Kishore Kumar G. Kishore, a farmer's rights activist, is well-known for voicing his ideas without fear of retaliation from the system. This candour is what draws people to his tweets, but he has yet to reply to the suspension of his Twitter account.

    Kishore has previously supported Sai Pallavi's controversial comment comparing the massacres of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims. He had questioned the media's onslaught on the medical doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress, and he had asked journalists if it was a crime for film stars to have an opinion on social matters.

    Also Read: Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Vaccine War' in Lucknow

    The actor, who portrayed a police officer opposite Rishab Shetty in the superhit 'Kantara,' has spoken out against superstitions. On 'Kantara,' he noted that, like all excellent films, it crossed caste, religion, and language barriers and brought people together. It raises awareness by using entertainment. Even a major picture will be the largest failure of humanity if it is used to spread superstition and separate people by instilling community attitudes, he claims.

    Kishore also starred as the main antagonist Nayak in the two seasons of the Netflix web series She. In 2013, he rose to prominence for his role as Veerappan in the Kannada film Attahasa.

    Also Read: Honey Singh's GF Tina Thadani kissing the rapper's cheek as he sings Meri Jaan is unmissable

    About Kantara: 
    The makers of Rishab Shetty's historical action thriller "Kantara" have stated that the film would be converted into a franchise. The blockbuster Kannada film, written and directed by Rishab, garnered a tremendous reception upon its theatrical premiere on September 30. The film, which was reportedly made on a shoestring budget of Rs 16 crore, has reportedly grossed over Rs 500 crore at the box office globally. Hombale Films co-founder Vijay Kiragandur stated that the firm is overjoyed with the reception to "Kantara," and that the company would soon begin creating "either a prequel or sequel" to the film.

    Kantara is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows Rishabh, who plays a Kambala champion who has a fight with an upright Forest Range officer.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars' RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

    Has Tara Sutaria Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family Christmas lunch

    Has Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain called a quit? Actress was missing from Kapoor family’s 'Christmas lunch-report

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release vma

    'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7 AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    Recent Stories

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022 gcw

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars' RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on OTT-Where and when to stream it online- DETAILS HERE

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I preview, date, time, venue, where to watch: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon