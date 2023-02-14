Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details

Actor Vijay Varma, who won praises for his solid performance in Darlings last year, has shared a sweet but indirect post to mark Valentine's Day. Recently, he made his way to the headlines for his alleged romance with actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

The relationship rumors started doing the rounds after their intimate video from Goa surfaced on social media. The duo got spotted together celebrating New Year and kissing each other at a party.

Today, he took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture to celebrate Valentine's Day. Netizens think that Vijay has made his relationship official with Tamannaah.

Vijay took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with a red heart emoji. The pic features two pairs of feet facing each other. Interestingly, this photo has grabbed the eyeballs of fans and netizens. Even the users and netizens on Reddit were quick to point out that the other pair of feet is of Tamannaah's. Her jacket is visible in the picture. They instantly found a picture of the actress holding the same jacket.

"I actually ship them… they make a quirky & a unexpected couple in the best way possible," said a fan on Reddit. "Bhai itna bura toh mujhe khud ke liye nahi lagta jitna tere liya lag raha hai," said another. "After Dharma signed her as their client for DCA talent. She is doing all this relationship drama to stay in the news. Lol. she was never like this. DCA makes you do things to be in the buzz. All of this so that they can get brand deals. Ganda hai par Dhanda hai ye," said another user. "I think they're just announcing the new lust stories movie, which they both star in," a user added.

