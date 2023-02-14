Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details

    Today, Vijay Varma shared a picture to celebrate Valentine's Day. Netizens think that Vijay has made his relationship official with Tamannaah Bhatia.

    Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Actor Vijay Varma, who won praises for his solid performance in Darlings last year, has shared a sweet but indirect post to mark Valentine's Day. Recently, he made his way to the headlines for his alleged romance with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. 

    The relationship rumors started doing the rounds after their intimate video from Goa surfaced on social media. The duo got spotted together celebrating New Year and kissing each other at a party.

    ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari ooze oomph factor in the star-studded bash

    Today, he took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture to celebrate Valentine's Day. Netizens think that Vijay has made his relationship official with Tamannaah.

    Vijay took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with a red heart emoji. The pic features two pairs of feet facing each other. Interestingly, this photo has grabbed the eyeballs of fans and netizens. Even the users and netizens on Reddit were quick to point out that the other pair of feet is of Tamannaah's. Her jacket is visible in the picture. They instantly found a picture of the actress holding the same jacket.

    "I actually ship them… they make a quirky & a unexpected couple in the best way possible," said a fan on Reddit. "Bhai itna bura toh mujhe khud ke liye nahi lagta jitna tere liya lag raha hai," said another. "After Dharma signed her as their client for DCA talent. She is doing all this relationship drama to stay in the news. Lol. she was never like this. DCA makes you do things to be in the buzz. All of this so that they can get brand deals. Ganda hai par Dhanda hai ye," said another user. "I think they're just announcing the new lust stories movie, which they both star in," a user added.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to make Tollywood debut with much-awaited Kortala Siva directorial NTR 30; read more deets

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling So bummed - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23 initial release-ayh

    'So bummed' - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23's initial release

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty vma

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    Valentines Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comments RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comment

    Valentines Day special Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan RBA

    Valentine’s Day special: Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan

    Tamil superstar Suriya's new look creates waves on Twitter; fans hail 'Age is just number' vma

    Tamil star Suriya's new look creates waves on Twitter; fans hail 'Age is just number'

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling So bummed - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23 initial release-ayh

    'So bummed' - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23's initial release

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD dance song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD dance song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' goes VIRAL

    football How is Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit linked to Marcus Rashford stellar form? Garth Crooks explains snt

    How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires list Check out his current net worth gcw

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires' list; Know his current net worth

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon