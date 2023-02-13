Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari ooze oomph factor in the star-studded bash

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari, and others had a blast at a cool party in Mumbai.

Image: Varinder Chawla

From Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to Orhan Awatramani, several stars from the tinsel town came together on Sunday night to participate in a star-studded bash at the renowned restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. The MVM London event, a star-studded bash, happened at Bastian and saw many renowned faces from the industry oozing glamour and charisma. ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Reception: Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, attend starry bash

Image: Varinder Chawla

SRK and Gauri Khan daughter, Suhana Khan, who is a soon-to-be debutant actress with the much-awaited Zoya Akhtar directorial Netflix film Archies, looked walked the talk dressed in a white one-shoulder body-con mini dress with matching heels, clutch, and minimal accessories that enhanced her look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol daughter, Nysa Devgn, arrived in a gorgeous pastel-pink one-shoulder ruffle dress. She is not keen on becoming an actress. The star kids upped the style game with her outfit at the party.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Suhana's brother, who will soon mark his debut as a filmmaker in B-town with much-awaited series in the making, Aryan Khan, looked dapper in a black leather jacket, red checkered shirt, black jeans, and tousled hair.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Soon-to-be debutante actress Palak Tiwari who would mark her big debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, served alluring looks and soared the temperature high in her black bralette top and matching leather trousers.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, looked suave in a trendy black ensemble outfit with fine printed work on his shirt and pants at this bash. Interestingly, Orhan gets snapped by the paps in Mumbai frequently. His close friends include Nysa Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities out and about in the city. In the past, his name got linked to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Image: Varinder Chawla