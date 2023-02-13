Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari ooze oomph factor in the star-studded bash

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari, and others had a blast at a cool party in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    From Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to Orhan Awatramani, several stars from the tinsel town came together on Sunday night to participate in a star-studded bash at the renowned restaurant Bastian in Mumbai.

    The MVM London event, a star-studded bash, happened at Bastian and saw many renowned faces from the industry oozing glamour and charisma.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Reception: Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, attend starry bash

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    SRK and Gauri Khan daughter, Suhana Khan, who is a soon-to-be debutant actress with the much-awaited Zoya Akhtar directorial Netflix film Archies, looked walked the talk dressed in a white one-shoulder body-con mini dress with matching heels, clutch, and minimal accessories that enhanced her look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol daughter, Nysa Devgn, arrived in a gorgeous pastel-pink one-shoulder ruffle dress. She is not keen on becoming an actress. The star kids upped the style game with her outfit at the party.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Suhana's brother, who will soon mark his debut as a filmmaker in B-town with much-awaited series in the making, Aryan Khan, looked dapper in a black leather jacket, red checkered shirt, black jeans, and tousled hair.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Soon-to-be debutante actress Palak Tiwari who would mark her big debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, served alluring looks and soared the temperature high in her black bralette top and matching leather trousers.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, looked suave in a trendy black ensemble outfit with fine printed work on his shirt and pants at this bash. Interestingly, Orhan gets snapped by the paps in Mumbai frequently. His close friends include Nysa Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and other celebrities out and about in the city. In the past, his name got linked to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The break-through star who wowed audiences and fans with her exceptional performance in the critically acclaimed film Freddy, Alaya F, looked stunning in her white plunging neck crop top and black leather pants with black heels, which she accessorized with small silver hoops and silver dainty pendant necklace.

    ALSO READ: B-town icon Nora Fatehi gives athleisure goals at the Dance Fitness Party - SEE PICS

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy RBA

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy

    Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman RBA

    Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH RBA

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss RBA

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan vma

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Coach Brdaric reveals what helped Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC end their 8-game winless streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Brdaric reveals what helped Chennaiyin FC end their 8-game winless streak

    6 features of India first electric AC double decker bus to run on Mumbai streets soon gcw

    6 features of India’s first electric AC double-decker bus to run on Mumbai streets soon

    Valentines Day 2023 Gurugram man offers boyfriend on rent services for best date of your life gcw

    Valentine's Day 2023: Gurugram man offers 'boyfriend on rent' services for 'best date of your life'

    Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament; TMC absent AJR

    Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament; TMC absent

    Valentine Day offer Want to gift your loved one smartphone Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 4749 on Flipkart gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Gift your loved one Nothing Phone (1) as its available for Rs 4,749

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon