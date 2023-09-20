Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Shraddha Kapoor ignored Rashmika Mandanna? Fans claim they didn't 'say hi' to each other

    After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with multi-layered and impressive performances in 'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar' and 'Pushpa: The Rise', both Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna got papped and spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Puja at Antillia. But fans quickly noticed how Shraddha Kapoor ignored Rashmika Mandanna at the event.

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar' fame globally loved Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor appeared to have royally ignored Rashmika Mandanna at Ambani Ganpati Puja on Tuesday night. Shraddha and Rashmika were among the many stars invited to the grand Ganpati puja. For the starry night, Shraddha stepped out wearing a pearl white outfit. She looked mesmerizing in a traditional churidaar and tied her hair into a neat bun. She completed her hairdo with jasmine flowers. On the other hand, Rashmika was wearing a saree for the night.

    In a video shared by Filmygyan on Instagram, the paths of Shraddha and Rashmika did meet outside the puja venue. However, fans noticed that Shraddha did not greet Rashmika and accused her of ignoring her. Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts. "Has Shraddha Kapoor intentionally ignored Rashmika Mandanna?," asked a social media user on X (previously Twitter). "So Shradha and Rashmika did not even wave hi or smile at each other?" asked another. However, a few fans defended them, suggesting they might not know each other that well.

    "She might have not recognized her," a fan said. "She might not know who Rashmika Mandana is," added another. "Shraddha was leaving. She was looking outside. The paps were busy taking Rashmika pictures. Shraddha did not have any eye contact as she was leaving. It is just accidental. So, please do stop this," added another.

    The Ganesh Chaturthi puja hosted by the Ambani family took place at their home, Antilia, in Mumbai. Several stars attended the puja. These included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji, among others. A video revealed that Rashmika met with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

