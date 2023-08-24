'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film's uncut version to release on OTT soon

OMG 2 director Amit Rai said in an interview that the uncut version, which the censor board never wanted people to see, will be released on OTT. The movie explores various issues involving teenagers, including sex education and more. OMG 2 hit the screens on August 11.

Director Amit Rai says he wanted everyone to see his latest film, OMG 2, in theatres, but his dream went unmet after the CBFC approved the picture with a few changes and an A certificate. The Hindi film, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, delves into teen-related themes, including sex education. It was released on August 11th.

"We were heartbroken because we made the film for everyone to watch; now that cannot happen. We begged them to give us a U/A certificate (children below 12 can watch a film under parental guidance), but they didn't. We tried to convince them till the very end... But then they walked some distance; we walked some distance. The film has been released with modifications...

"We are happy people have loved the film. The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it. We have dealt with it (the story) in a way that doesn't sound vulgar. In an interview, we talk about the reality, but sweetly and humorously," Rai told a news agency. Rai responded yes when asked if the team will make OMG 2 available on OTT without any alterations. "We've decided to show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but... the public has seen the film and spoken." What do we say if the censor board doesn't get it?"

Rai stated from the outset that he was having difficulty finding a producer for the movie. "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, with Viacom18 Studios as the distributor.

On Day 13, August 23, the film earned Rs 3 crore nett in India, its lowest total. As a result, its total box office collection is currently Rs 123.72 crore. On August 23, 'OMG 2' had an overall occupancy of 18.25 per cent.

About OMG 2:

Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the film, directed by Amit Rai. 'OMG 2' also stars Ramayan's Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. The satirical comedy-drama is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit 'OMG- Oh My God!' Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced the film. The film's creative producer is Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. Amalendu Chaudhary is responsible for the film's cinematography.