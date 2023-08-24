Haddi trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap come together for vengeance crime drama

The eagerly anticipated trailer for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming Haddi ZEE5 original movie was released on Wednesday. The crime drama, which features Anurag Kashyap, centres on a network of the criminal underworld working in the "modern ruins" of Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida. For the first time onscreen, Nawazuddin is depicted in the trailer a cruel former transgender criminal. It also depicts his story, from his beginnings as a novice transsexual who endured minor offences through his move from Allahabad to Delhi to integrate into the transgender community.

He is seeking vengeance for his transgender family, led by Ila Arun, who was victimised by a strong gangster-politician, played by Anurag Kashyap, during this entire time. The movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in addition to Nawazuddin and Anurag.

Nawazuddin shared the trailer, captioning it: “Has revenge ever looked this bone-chilling? #Haddi aa raha hai with a tale of vengeance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Releasing on 7th September only on #ZEE5 #HaddionZEE5”. Talking about Haddi, Nawazuddin previously told Hindustan Times, "I have really worked hard on it after a long time. Before filming Haddi, I stayed among the (transgender) community. I realised that they relate themselves to females. They wish to become a woman and think of it as something that completes their lives. I kept these things in mind to play the role."

Adamya Bhalla and Akshat Ajay Sharma wrote and co-directed the film Haddi. Haddi is a crime vengeance drama that is made by Zed Studios and Anandita Studios. The debut date is September 7.

