Cricketer Hardik Pandya sparks buzz as a Diwali video of him sharing playful moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma goes viral, hinting at a new chapter in his life post-divorce

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again become the talk of the town — but this time, it’s not because of his performance on the field. A previously unseen video of the Indian all-rounder sharing affectionate moments and playfully goofing around with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, during their Diwali celebrations has gone viral on social media. Hardik later reposted the clip on his Instagram story, featuring the song You’re My Love in the background, along with a diya and a red chilli emoji — a gesture that many fans interpreted as a light-hearted confirmation of their growing romance. The post comes nearly a year and a half after his separation from Natasa Stankovic.

The Couple’s Coordinated Diwali Look

For their festive celebration, Hardik and Mahieka chose matching red traditional outfits. Mahieka radiated simplicity and charm in a red bandhani salwar suit paired with black leggings and white slip-on sandals. Hardik complemented her ensemble with a red kurta and black trousers, adding gold jewellery and his signature sunglasses to the look. Their chemistry was evident in the video, which quickly went viral, drawing a flood of heart emojis and excited reactions from fans online.

Hardik Pandya’s Romance After Separation

Speculation about Hardik’s relationship with Mahieka had been circulating for several months, particularly after the pair was seen together at Mumbai airport earlier this month. The buzz intensified when Hardik shared a photo with her on his official Instagram account. Mahieka Sharma, a model and influencer, is known for featuring in campaigns for Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, as well as for walking the ramp for prominent designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Hardik’s personal life had made headlines last year when he publicly confirmed his separation from Natasa Stankovic. He stated that after four years together, they had mutually decided to part ways, emphasizing that their son Agastya would remain their top priority and that they would co-parent to ensure his happiness.

With his latest Diwali post, Hardik Pandya appears to be embracing a new phase in his life — one filled with renewed happiness and openness about his personal journey.