Mahika Sharma has become an internet sensation these days. Let's take a look at her lehenga looks, which you can recreate for a Diwali party to look absolutely glamorous.
Like Mahika Sharma, you can wear a purple flared lehenga. Pair it with a backless zig-zag pattern blouse for a very trendy look.
Like Mahika Sharma, you can wear a multi-color panel lehenga for a Diwali party. Pair it with a Sabyasachi-style full-sleeved blouse and a double dupatta.
For the most iconic look at a Diwali party, you can choose a voluminous white lehenga with all-over crystal and Swarovski work.
For an Indo-western look, you can wear a voluminous pink lehenga with white polka dots like Mahika Sharma. Pair it with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse.
Indo-western lehengas look very stylish on young girls. For instance, Mahika wore a grey and black digital print pleated lehenga. Pair it with a black feather crop top.
For a young and dynamic look like Mahika's, wear a pastel-colored lehenga with a green butterfly print. She has paired it with a corset-style blouse.
