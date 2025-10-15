English

8 Classy Lehengas from Hardik Pandya's GF

lifestyle Oct 15 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
English

Mahika Sharma's Lehenga Looks

Mahika Sharma has become an internet sensation these days. Let's take a look at her lehenga looks, which you can recreate for a Diwali party to look absolutely glamorous.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Purple Flared Lehenga with Backless Blouse

Like Mahika Sharma, you can wear a purple flared lehenga. Pair it with a backless zig-zag pattern blouse for a very trendy look.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Sabyasachi Style Lehenga

Like Mahika Sharma, you can wear a multi-color panel lehenga for a Diwali party. Pair it with a Sabyasachi-style full-sleeved blouse and a double dupatta.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Try a White Lehenga

For the most iconic look at a Diwali party, you can choose a voluminous white lehenga with all-over crystal and Swarovski work.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Polka Dot Pink Lehenga

For an Indo-western look, you can wear a voluminous pink lehenga with white polka dots like Mahika Sharma. Pair it with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Indo-Western Lehenga

Indo-western lehengas look very stylish on young girls. For instance, Mahika wore a grey and black digital print pleated lehenga. Pair it with a black feather crop top.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Butterfly Print Lehenga

For a young and dynamic look like Mahika's, wear a pastel-colored lehenga with a green butterfly print. She has paired it with a corset-style blouse.

Image credits: Instagram

Diwali 2025: Gold Crosses Rs 1.26 Lakh: 7 Things You Must Know

Who is Gautam Gambhir's wife Natasha? See 10 beautiful photos

Gautam Gambhir NET Worth: Know Coach's luxury life, from mansion to cars

Govardhan Puja 2025: Know the Exact Date, Day & Key Puja Details