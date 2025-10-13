Image Credit : Instagram/hardikpandya93

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally put an end to months of speculation by confirming his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma on social media. Two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik took to Instagram to share intimate moments with Mahieka, making their relationship public and official. The couple is currently enjoying a beach holiday to celebrate Hardik’s birthday, with Mahieka sharing several glimpses of their romantic getaway.