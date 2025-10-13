- Home
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma have made their relationship official on social media. The couple is currently enjoying a romantic beach getaway, sharing sweet moments and hand-in-hand photos that fans can’t get enough of.
Hardik Pandya Officially Confirms Relationship
Cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally put an end to months of speculation by confirming his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma on social media. Two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik took to Instagram to share intimate moments with Mahieka, making their relationship public and official. The couple is currently enjoying a beach holiday to celebrate Hardik’s birthday, with Mahieka sharing several glimpses of their romantic getaway.
Mahieka’s Social Media PDA
Mahieka Sharma has been openly flaunting her new love on Instagram since the announcement. She recently posted a photo on her Instagram Story holding Hardik’s hand, showcasing their closeness. In addition, she shared an image of Hardik adorned with crown and cake emojis, along with the song “Daddy’s Home” playing in the background. Another story featured a bathtub decorated with floating “Happy Birthday” letters, accented by a pink heart emoji. Mahieka’s posts also include serene beach views, reflecting the couple’s romantic vibe.
Airport Sighting Sparks Buzz
The duo’s outing at the Mumbai airport on October 10 went viral, sparking fresh interest in their relationship. Following the viral videos, Hardik Pandya shared a relaxed beach photo featuring himself and Mahieka. In the image, Hardik sports an oversized jacket paired with shorts and slippers, casually placing his hand on Mahieka’s shoulder. The couple’s comfortable and happy demeanor was evident as they enjoyed their seaside retreat together.
Official Instagram Confirmation
Hardik made their relationship official by tagging Mahieka’s Instagram handle in his posts. He also shared a monochrome photo of the couple posing together, accompanied by a blue evil-eye emoji, a symbol often associated with protection and good luck. Both Hardik and Mahieka’s social media posts leave no doubt about their newfound romance, as they continue to celebrate their love openly.