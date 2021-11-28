Happy birthday Yami Gautam: 5 interesting facts about actress that you should know

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam turns a year older today. She did her Bollywood debut with the film Vicky Donor and is best known for her work in south cinema. Here, take a look at a few of the interesting facts about the actress

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam celebrates her birthday today. She had once told IANS that she adored the fact that her birthday came at the end of the year. This is because she liked looking back and being grateful that the year passed by.

She believes in making her plans ahead of the new year and gets excited to know what is stored for her. She believes that each year she can reinvent herself and focus on better things in life. Yami had also said that every year has been kind to her as a lot of interesting projects came on her way. She did things she had never done before. As the Vicky Donor actress turns a year older, here's looking at some interesting facts about the actress that you may not have known.

1) If not an actress, Yami would have been a lawyer. During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress had revealed that she did begin with her LLB but could not become a specialised lawyer as she moved into movies.

2) Yami wanted to become an IANS officer. The actress had done her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. She had revealed that she never wanted to become an actress. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that she wanted to become an IAS officer, when a few of her family friend came to meet Yami and her family, and suggested that she should be an actress. Her father had sent a few of her photos to directors in Mumbai and after that she had got a call, and there was no looking back.

3) Yami did her big-screen debut with the south movie Ullasa Utsaha. Vicky Donor was her Bollywood debut. Apart from doing Bollywood movies, she has also acted in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi and Tamil movies.

4) The Vicky Donor heroine had started her acting journey with the TV industry. She did the show Chaand Ke Paar Chalo and was also seen in Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga.

5) Reportedly, apart from acting, Yami is very fond of interior decoration, music and travelling. Here's wishing the beauty a very happy birthday.