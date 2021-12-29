Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna turns a year older today. She is very active on social media and often makes us laugh with her quirky responses and comebacks. Take a look at the same right here.

Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna's humour, is class apart. She is very active on social media and always makes us laugh with her creative responses and comebacks. Although she is not always funny, here are a few instances that totally stand out.

1) When the former actress had posted a meme about her and her husband, Akshay Kumar, with a quirky caption. In the caption, she had written about ways in which one can know if they are a bonafide star? "When you become part of a famous meme", she added further in her post.

2)Taher Shah had once said that falling in love was like holding a candle. Twinkle had wondered if she could use the analogy on candle packaging as a warning sign. Her tweet further said, "Don’t be daft enough to hold a burning candle in your hand".

3) Twinkle had once even shut down trolls who had posted her morphed photos. The trolls had posted a photo of her with red bindi and blue skin to make her look similar to Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii.

4) Once, when PM Modi had spoken about Twinkle removing all her anger on him on Twitter, in an interview with Akshay, she had taken the comment sportingly. Responding to the comment, Twinkle said that she had a positive way of looking at the comment.

5) The former Bollywood actress had once even posted a funny review of her movie Baadshah where she was praised for her naval, further mentioning that it was in 'full view right through the film'.

6) Twinkle had once shut trolls who had targeted her for making fun at Salman Khan's much-talked bachelorhood in a column written by Times Of India.

7) Once, a fan had asked Twinkle on who was the best cook in the house during an online question and answer session. Before Twinkle could even say something, Akshay said, "I don't think you even have to say it. It's me. She can't even make an omelette."

