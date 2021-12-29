  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna turns a year older today. She is very active on social media and often makes us laugh with her quirky responses and comebacks. Take a look at the same right here.

    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna 7 times former film actress won our hearts with her funniest comebacks SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna's humour, is class apart. She is very active on social media and always makes us laugh with her creative responses and comebacks. Although she is not always funny, here are a few instances that totally stand out.

    1) When the former actress had posted a meme about her and her husband, Akshay Kumar, with a quirky caption. In the caption, she had written about ways in which one can know if they are a bonafide star? "When you become part of a famous meme", she added further in her post.

    2)Taher Shah had once said that falling in love was like holding a candle. Twinkle had wondered if she could use the analogy on candle packaging as a warning sign. Her tweet further said, "Don’t be daft enough to hold a burning candle in your hand".

    3) Twinkle had once even shut down trolls who had posted her morphed photos. The trolls had posted a photo of her with red bindi and blue skin to make her look similar to Akshay Kumar's film Laxmii.

    4) Once, when PM Modi had spoken about Twinkle removing all her anger on him on Twitter, in an interview with Akshay, she had taken the comment sportingly. Responding to the comment, Twinkle said that she had a positive way of looking at the comment.

    4) Once, when PM Modi had spoken about Twinkle removing all her anger on him on Twitter, in an interview with Akshay, she had taken the comment sportingly. Responding to the comment, Twinkle said that she had a positive way of looking at the comment.

    5) The former Bollywood actress had once even posted a funny review of her movie Baadshah where she was praised for her naval, further mentioning that it was in 'full view right through the film'.

    6) Twinkle had once shut trolls who had targeted her for making fun at Salman Khan's much-talked bachelorhood in a column written by Times Of India.

    Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares her views on Aryan Khan's arrest; actress compares his case to Netflix's Squid Game

    7) Once, a fan had asked Twinkle on who was the best cook in the house during an online question and answer session. Before Twinkle could even say something, Akshay said, "I don't think you even have to say it. It's me. She can't even make an omelette."

    Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares her views on Aryan Khan's arrest; actress compares his case to Netflix's Squid Game

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

     

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    From Prithviraj to Radhe Shyam, Bollywood film releases in 2022

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why SCJ

    Salman Khan reveals not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur was first choice for Sultan; here's why

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged RCB

    Why are Spider-Man fans upset with Kim Kardashian? SKIMS founder broke basic rule leaving Marvel fans enraged

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting drb

    Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: legendary actor’s 10 iconic dialogues that are everlasting

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside SCJ

    Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Sahdev Dirdo meets with a road accident, all details inside

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon