Happy Birthday Ram Charan: A look at RRR star's net worth, bungalows, luxurious cars, and more

    On Ram Charan's 37th birthday today, we look at his extravagant net worth, lifestyle, bungalows, and luxurious cars owned by him.

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Ram Charan needs no introduction at all. He is one of the biggest names in Tollywood, representing the Indian cinema and industry on the world map. He started as a Telugu hero and rose from being a pan-India star to a critically-acclaimed and renowned global star, today. The actor's journey has been remarkable. He also enjoys a massive fan base from every corner of the world. 

    Today the 'Magadheera' fame Ram Charan is celebrating his 37th birthday. It is an incredible celebration after his historic and clutter-breaking win at Oscars, Golden Globes, HCA, and more with RRR.

    Ram Charan is one of the highest and most bankable actors in South cinema. Introduced as the son of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, he made his debut with Chirutha and managed to impress with his first screen presence. Sooner, he acted in many blockbusters like Maghadeera, Rangasthalam, Orange, Yevadu, and more. These films became the highest-grossing movies in Telugu cinema. With that, it is evident that Charan has given it all to his career and earned an affluent lifestyle for himself.

    Ram Charan's grand net worth:

    Ram Charan's current net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be 175 Million USD, approximately equal to Rs 1370 crore in Indian Rupee. Majority of his income comes from films, brand endorsements, as an actor and producer.

    Ram Charan charges a hefty fee of Rs 1.8 crores as of 2023 for his brand endorsements. He has also made personal investments worth Rs 150 crores in multi-estate properties. His movie remuneration fees are around Rs 10 to 12 crores. His earnings this year solely from movies have been Rs 31 crores.

    According to media reports, Ram Charan also charged a hefty remuneration of Rs 40 crores for his role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which won Oscars for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, the song he originally had performed with NTR Jr in the film.

    Ram Charan's luxurious car collection:

    Ram Charan has an Aston Martin Vintage S car worth approximately Rs 3.2 crore, a Range Rover Vogue valued at Rs 2.75 crore, a Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe worth Rs 90 lakhs, Audi Q7 valued at Rs 70 lakhs, a Mercedes Benz GLS 350 D worth Rs 95 lakhs and BMW 7 series valued Rs 1.75 crore. Besides, Ram Charan owns a Ferrari Portofino, which made debut, on his official Instagram handle. The opulence supercar is worth Rs. 3.50 crores.

    Ram Charan's brand endorsements:

    A renowned media portal also reported that Ram Charan endorses many big brands and charges a huge sum for advertisements. He gets an average of Rs 1.8 crores per product and brand. He has endorsed around 34 brands, including Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more.

    Ram Charan's lavish home:

    Ram Charan, the biggest star of Tollywood, lives with his family in a plush bungalow in Hyderabad. Located in posh colonies of Jubilee Hills, the house is reportedly worth Rs 30 crores, as per a renowned housing portal, and features lavish amenities like a swimming pool, gym, temple, king-size bedrooms, and more. The bungalow is spread across 25,000 square feet and is a modern paradise with a hint of heritage. Besides, The RRR star also owns a penthouse in Mumbai and has multiple real estate properties across the country.

    Ram Charan's airline service:

    Ram Charan enjoys traveling with his wife, Upasana when he is not working in films. He also owns an airline service called TruJet, which runs 5-8 flights daily. He is also one of very few celebs who owns a private jet and often flies with, his wife Upasana to the US, New York, Africa, and other places.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
