Happy Birthday NTR Jr: From RRR to Student No 1, glance at his 7 nuanced film performances

Today, May 20, marks South superstar NTR Jr’s birthday. Let us all know about his best performances. He has captured everyone’s heart through his impressive filmography in Tollywood over the last two decades. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Undoubtedly, NTR Jr is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. He is a big brand in himself that needs no further introduction.

NTR Jr. has become a globally prominent South industry superstar who rules over the hearts of fans globally. The 'Janata Garage' star is renowned and loved for his brilliant performance in noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli-directorial film RRR. No one can forget his flawless moves and smooth dance on the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu, from the pan-Indian hit movie RRR.

Today, May 20, is NTR Jr’s birthday. So let us all look at some of his best performances. Here are the seven iconic films of NTR Jr.

1. RRR (2022):

NTR Jr played the leading role of Bheem in this globally acclaimed SS Rajamouli film. The movie revolves around two revolutionaries from Andhra Pradesh and their journey far away from home in 1920s Delhi.

2. Janatha Garage (2016):

Playing the role of Anand, an ecological activist who comes to Hyderabad to attend a seminar, NTR Jr’s character in this film is far from his RRR role. The movie is about an unpredicted meeting between NTR JR’s character and a man leading a group for the oppressed.

3. Simhadri (2003):

Simhadri (NTR Jr), is adopted by the Varmas. Even though he initially falls in love with their granddaughter, he later leaves her to be with a mentally challenged girl.

4. Nannaku Prematho (2016):

NTR Jr plays Abhiram, who is the son of a businessman. His father only had a few days to live. Abhiram learns and comes to know that his father once lost all his wealth because of a cunning man Krishnamurthy Kautilya and decides to plot revenge.

5. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018):

NTR Jr plays a revengeful person out to avenge his father’s death. But, after meeting a young woman, he slowly realizes that violence is not the key to his salvation.

6. Jai Lava Kusa (2017):

The actor plays the characters of identical triplets named Jai, Lava and Kusa, who get split at a young age. The three characters, identical in looks and brothers, cannot be more diverse than each other.

7. Student No 1 (2001):

This film marks the debut of NTR Jr in a feature-length protagonist role and also the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli. The movie is about Aditya, played by NTR Jr, who enrols in law school at his father’s urging, despite wanting to be an engineer.

