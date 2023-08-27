Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma bless her with cute wishes

Neha Dhupia celebrated her birthday on August 27. She is one of the most adaptable actors of the entertainment industry and is renowned for having strong opinions. The actress has received numerous lovely birthday messages from friends and followers on social media on her special day. On the other side, Bollywood stars also wished Neha a happy birthday on their social media platforms. On Neha Dhupia's 43rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and other Bollywood stars sent her greetings. Let's quickly review the birthday greetings. On her Instagram Stories, Neha reposted well wishes. "Happy Birthday Neha!" was written with a photo of Neha that Anushka Sharma posted to Instagram. I always send you my love and light. The statement was also reposted by Neha on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a picture with Neha Dhupia on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Neha to many more discussssionssss... love you... have a fabulous one. Soha Ali Khan also shared some photos with Neha and wished the actress a 'happy birthday.' Veteran actress Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy birthday @nehadhupia. Here's to another fantastic year ahead." Sharvari Wagh also shared a picture with Neha and captioned, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyy @nehadhupia There's no one liek you! Love you lots." Malaika Arora also wished Neha on her 43rd birthday. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday to this brave, amazing woman! One who stands tall and shines her light every day." Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif wished Neha and wrote, "Happy Birthday To This Bright Beauty @nehadhupia."

