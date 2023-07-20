Happy birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 times actor landed in soup because of controversial comments

A variety of important conversations have been started by Naseeruddin Shah's personal views on subjects including politics, religion, and film, among others. Check out the actor's five most vulnerable remarks to see that he has no fear of anything.

Cheers to Naseeruddin Shah's birthday! The seasoned performer, who will turn 73 on July 20, is renowned for his extraordinary talent and audacity in expressing his views. Shah has passionately discussed a variety of sociopolitical subjects during his lengthy career, frequently igniting discussions and conflicts. With a career spanning more than four decades, Naseeruddin Shah has become one of the most admired figures in the Indian film industry because to his representation of a wide range of roles. Aside from acting, the actor had no problem speaking his mind, even if it caused controversy. Let's examine five instances where Shah's outspoken opinions caused issues and sparked national debates in honour of his birthday.

WHEN HE SAID HE USES AWARDS AS DOOR HANDLES: In a conversation with Lallantop, the actor made a shocking claim. He allegedly uses Filmfare Awards as doorknobs. Any actor who has dedicated their entire life to playing a character is a fine actor, he claimed. How is it fair if you simply choose one person from the group and declare them to be the year's best actor? I don't take pride in their accolades. Even though I recently earned two prizes, I did not go pick them up. So, I made the decision to place these medals there when I built a farmhouse. As the handles are created from Filmfare awards, anyone using the loo will receive two awards each.

COMMENTS ON RAJESH KHANNA: The veteran actor made contentious statements about the late Rajesh Khanna in an interview in 2016, calling him a "poor actor" and blaming him for introducing mediocrity to Indian film in the 1970s. Shah's comments drew a lot of criticism from the late actor's admirers and coworkers, who supported his contribution to Indian cinema and questioned Shah's viewpoint. Later, Khanna's daughter Twinkle made the decision to end the argument and used Twitter to highlight her father's accomplishments. “All due regard to MrShah's reality, mine=a man who loved cinema & did films like Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, thank u folks for all the love (sic),” she wrote then.

WHEN HE SAID MUGHALS DID NOT COME TO INDIA TO LOOT: The actor who played the Mughal Emperor Akbar, Naseeruddin, made a controversial remark while promoting his most recent film, Taj: Divided by Blood. "Mughals didn't come to India to loot," he declared. Shah expressed concern over the recent demonization of several Mughal emperors and wondered why their contributions to India were becoming less and less appreciated in an interview with Indian Express. Many people challenged his opinions in the conversations that followed this remark.

ON ‘THE KERALA STORY'S’ SUCCESS: Naseeruddin Shah referred to the success of The Kerala Story as a "dangerous trend" in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in. On the one hand, there is no denying that this trend is dangerous. We appear to be moving in the direction of Nazi Germany, where the supreme leader coerced and attempted to coerce filmmakers to produce films that praised him and what he had accomplished for his people while demonising the Jewish population.

CALLING ANUPAM KHER A ‘CLOWN’: Shah unexpectedly referred to fellow actor Anupam Kher as a "clown" in public. He chastised Kher for his purported sycophantic behaviour and disregarded Kher's tendency to speak out. Many people were taken aback by this unvarnished remark from a fellow professional, which sparked a heated debate about respect and decorum in the film industry.

